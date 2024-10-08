Florida National Guard Prepares for Hurricane Milton

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers (FLARNG) with 3rd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery Regiment, perform a reconnaissance patrol of Good Samaritan Society Independent Living Community in Kissimmee, Florida, Oct. 9, 2024. The FLARNG Soldiers patrolled the local area that is expected to be threatened by rising water levels from Hurricane Milton. The FLARNG has Soldiers positioned throughout Florida engaged in prestaging efforts to support mission readiness and civilian needs as they arise. (U.S. Army b-roll by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern)
|10.09.2024
|10.09.2024 13:05
|B-Roll
|939655
|241009-Z-CV219-1002
|DOD_110612687
|00:00:13
|KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
|2
|2
