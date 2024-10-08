Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Florida National Guard Prepares for Hurricane Milton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers (FLARNG) with 3rd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery Regiment, perform a reconnaissance patrol of Good Samaritan Society Independent Living Community in Kissimmee, Florida, Oct. 9, 2024. The FLARNG Soldiers patrolled the local area that is expected to be threatened by rising water levels from Hurricane Milton. The FLARNG has Soldiers positioned throughout Florida engaged in prestaging efforts to support mission readiness and civilian needs as they arise. (U.S. Army b-roll by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 13:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939655
    VIRIN: 241009-Z-CV219-1002
    Filename: DOD_110612687
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Prepares for Hurricane Milton, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HurricaneMilton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download