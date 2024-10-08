Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater stages assets pre-Hurricane Milton: Editor's Cut

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard crews from Air Station Clearwater move their resources to Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile to assist post-Hurricane Milton, in Clearwater, Florida, Oct. 7, 2024. Following the hurricane’s departure, Coast Guard crews stand ready for search and rescue and will assess ports and waterways to ensure mariners can transit safely through the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)