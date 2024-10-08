Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-25: Foreign Humanitarian Assistance

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brian Bullard 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, conduct a foreign humanitarian assistance exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at Kiwanis Park, in Yuma, Arizona on Oct. 7, 2024. WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Bullard)



    This B-roll includes:

    MAWTS-1 Marines loading supplies on trucks,

    CH-53 helicopters flying and landing in civilian areas,

    MAWTS-1 Marines loading supplies on to CH-53 helicopters,

    MAWTS-1 Marines Unloading supplies from CH-53 helicopters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939652
    VIRIN: 241007-M-AC487-1001
    Filename: DOD_110612666
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 1-25: Foreign Humanitarian Assistance, by Cpl Brian Bullard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WTI
    Foreign Humanitarian Assistance
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    CH-53K King Stallion
    WTI 1-25

