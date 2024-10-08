WTI 1-25: Foreign Humanitarian Assistance

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, conduct a foreign humanitarian assistance exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at Kiwanis Park, in Yuma, Arizona on Oct. 7, 2024. WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Bullard)
This B-roll includes:
MAWTS-1 Marines loading supplies on trucks,
CH-53 helicopters flying and landing in civilian areas,
MAWTS-1 Marines loading supplies on to CH-53 helicopters,
MAWTS-1 Marines Unloading supplies from CH-53 helicopters.
