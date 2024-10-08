Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, assist home owners in Marshall, N.C. on 9 Oct. 2024. Area cleanup is one of the many ways the 101st is providing assistance to residents and businesses across western N.C. in the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 11:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939650
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-SM410-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110612620
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, 101st Airborne Division continues support in Marshall, North Carolina, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
