    101st Airborne Division continues support in Marshall, North Carolina

    MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, assist home owners in Marshall, N.C. on 9 Oct. 2024. Area cleanup is one of the many ways the 101st is providing assistance to residents and businesses across western N.C. in the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939650
    VIRIN: 241009-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_110612620
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, 101st Airborne Division continues support in Marshall, North Carolina, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Airborne Division
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    HurricaneHelene24
    24DoDHurricane

