101st Airborne Division continues support in Marshall, North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939650" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, assist home owners in Marshall, N.C. on 9 Oct. 2024. Area cleanup is one of the many ways the 101st is providing assistance to residents and businesses across western N.C. in the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)