U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, conduct an MQ-9 training flight as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona, Oct. 5, 2024. WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)
This video contains the following:
MAWTS-1 Marines conducting training flight of MQ-9.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 11:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939647
|VIRIN:
|241005-M-OO167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110612513
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, WTI 1-25; B-Roll; MQ-9, by Cpl Nicholas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.