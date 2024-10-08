Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-25; B-Roll; MQ-9

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, conduct an MQ-9 training flight as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at Laguna Army Airfield, Arizona, Oct. 5, 2024. WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)



    MAWTS-1 Marines conducting training flight of MQ-9.

