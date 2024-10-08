Fighters of the Fourth - SSgt. Plascenica

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Viola Plascenica, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electronics section non-commissioned officer in charge, showcases her job's responsibilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2024. Plascencia was coined by 4th Fighter Wing leadership for her exceptional performance with certifications, repairs and secured assets vital to the Air Task Force movement of personnel to the pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)