U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Viola Plascenica, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electronics section non-commissioned officer in charge, showcases her job's responsibilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2024. Plascencia was coined by 4th Fighter Wing leadership for her exceptional performance with certifications, repairs and secured assets vital to the Air Task Force movement of personnel to the pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 10:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|939642
|VIRIN:
|240930-F-QO031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110612454
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighters of the Fourth - SSgt. Plascenica, by AB Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
