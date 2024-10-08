Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighters of the Fourth - SSgt. Plascenica

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Airman Megan Cusmano 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Viola Plascenica, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electronics section non-commissioned officer in charge, showcases her job's responsibilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2024. Plascencia was coined by 4th Fighter Wing leadership for her exceptional performance with certifications, repairs and secured assets vital to the Air Task Force movement of personnel to the pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 10:45
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    4th Component Maintenance Squadron

