South Atlantic Division Park Rangers Learn Basic Self Defense Tactics

U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Park Rangers Adam Tarplee and Bradley Ellis, Fort Worth District, taught a basic self defense course to South Atlantic Division employees during the 2024 SAD NRM Workshop January 25, 2024 near Gulf Shores, Alabama. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Rydell Tomas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 12:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939641
|VIRIN:
|240125-O-QP400-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110612449
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|GULF SHORES, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
