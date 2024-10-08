Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Atlantic Division Park Rangers Learn Basic Self Defense Tactics

    GULF SHORES, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Park Rangers Adam Tarplee and Bradley Ellis, Fort Worth District, taught a basic self defense course to South Atlantic Division employees during the 2024 SAD NRM Workshop January 25, 2024 near Gulf Shores, Alabama. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 12:00
    Location: GULF SHORES, ALABAMA, US

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    South Atlantic Division
    Mobile District
    2024 SAD NRM Workshop

