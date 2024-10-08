Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard take part in Hurricane Helene response efforts in western North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. Flying CH-47 Chinook helicopters, the Soldiers have been transporting food, water, and other supplies to communities in some of the hardest hit communities. National Guard units from 18 states have been supporting response efforts throughout areas impacted by the storm. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 10:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939638
|VIRIN:
|241004-Z-WU705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110612404
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ohio Army National Guard aids in Hurricane Helene response efforts, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.