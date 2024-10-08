Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard aids in Hurricane Helene response efforts

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard take part in Hurricane Helene response efforts in western North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. Flying CH-47 Chinook helicopters, the Soldiers have been transporting food, water, and other supplies to communities in some of the hardest hit communities. National Guard units from 18 states have been supporting response efforts throughout areas impacted by the storm. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 10:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939638
    VIRIN: 241004-Z-WU705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110612404
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard aids in Hurricane Helene response efforts, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Disaster Response
    National Guard
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    Helene2024

