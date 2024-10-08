Ohio Army National Guard aids in Hurricane Helene response efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Ohio Army National Guard take part in Hurricane Helene response efforts in western North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. Flying CH-47 Chinook helicopters, the Soldiers have been transporting food, water, and other supplies to communities in some of the hardest hit communities. National Guard units from 18 states have been supporting response efforts throughout areas impacted by the storm. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)