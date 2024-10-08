We Are KFOR 34

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO has been leading a peace-support operation in Kosovo since June 1999 in support of wider international efforts to build peace and stability in the area. In October 2024, the 34th rotation of Kosovo Force soldiers will begin their KFOR mission, working to ensure a safe and secure environment for all people and institutions in Kosovo.