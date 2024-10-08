Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are KFOR 34

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    10.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev, Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller and Sgt. Grace Wajler

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    NATO has been leading a peace-support operation in Kosovo since June 1999 in support of wider international efforts to build peace and stability in the area. In October 2024, the 34th rotation of Kosovo Force soldiers will begin their KFOR mission, working to ensure a safe and secure environment for all people and institutions in Kosovo.

    HOHENFELS, DE

