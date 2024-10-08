Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton B-roll - 927th CSSB at SLRC

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to various units within the 927th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion staff Florida's State Logistics Response Center in Orlando, Florida, Oct. 8, 2024, in preparation for Hurricane Milton's landfall.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939625
    VIRIN: 241008-Z-XD814-1008
    Filename: DOD_110612246
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton B-roll - 927th CSSB at SLRC, by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    927th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    856th Quartermaster Company
    State Logistics Response Center
    356th Quartermaster Company
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

