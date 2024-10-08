100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Hellenic fighter jets during exercise Ramstein Flag

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, refuels an U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft and Hellenic Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise RAMSTEIN FLAG 2024 while flying over the coast of Greece, Oct. 4 and 8, 2024. RAFL24 is an opportunity to bring together the most advanced military air forces demonstrating the alliance's strength, fostering unity and highlighting commitment to defend our people and our shared values. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)