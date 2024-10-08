Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA Command Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility

    DJIBOUTI

    10.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. service members deployed to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) welcomed their new command senior enlisted leader (CSEL) during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Oct. 8, 2024.
    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 08:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 939617
    VIRIN: 241008-Z-D0475-1015
    Filename: DOD_110612168
    Length: 00:35:39
    Location: DJ

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Horn of Africa
    East Africa
    CJTF-HOA

