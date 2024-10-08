Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st IBCT LMTs Train in Hohenfels

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    10.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Julia Corey introduces us to the KFOR 34 Liaison Monitoring Teams training in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 8th, 2024. Soldiers of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, prepare for a year-long deployment to Kosovo in support of NATOs Kosovo Force peacekeeping mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 09:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939615
    VIRIN: 240902-A-HY815-9065
    Filename: DOD_110612142
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st IBCT LMTs Train in Hohenfels, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    41st IBCT
    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TraintoWin

