41st IBCT LMTs Train in Hohenfels

Staff Sgt. Julia Corey introduces us to the KFOR 34 Liaison Monitoring Teams training in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 8th, 2024. Soldiers of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, prepare for a year-long deployment to Kosovo in support of NATOs Kosovo Force peacekeeping mission.
|10.08.2024
|10.09.2024 09:40
|Video Productions
|939615
|240902-A-HY815-9065
|DOD_110612142
|00:00:54
|HOHENFELS, DE
|1
|1
