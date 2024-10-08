Navy Chief, Navy Pride! CPO pinning at Camp Blanding

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939614" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Chiefs Mess is the backbone of the United States Navy.

While symbolic in meaning, every CPO pinning ceremony is about more than the fouled anchors, covers and khakis.

Each chief petty officer is a product of many before them, and the tradition has persevered year after year - for more than 130 years - as a testament to their deckplate leadership. Chiefs are responsible for honing, helping and building every young Sailor in their charge.

Congratulations to our newly pinned CPOs! Navy Chief, Navy Pride!