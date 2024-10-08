Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride! CPO pinning at Camp Blanding

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    The Chiefs Mess is the backbone of the United States Navy.
    While symbolic in meaning, every CPO pinning ceremony is about more than the fouled anchors, covers and khakis.
    Each chief petty officer is a product of many before them, and the tradition has persevered year after year - for more than 130 years - as a testament to their deckplate leadership. Chiefs are responsible for honing, helping and building every young Sailor in their charge.
    Congratulations to our newly pinned CPOs! Navy Chief, Navy Pride!

    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 08:02
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Navy Chief, Navy Pride! CPO pinning at Camp Blanding, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pinning Ceremony
    navair
    FRCSE
    Navy Chief Petrty Officer
    Chief Mess
    fleet readiness

