The Chiefs Mess is the backbone of the United States Navy.
While symbolic in meaning, every CPO pinning ceremony is about more than the fouled anchors, covers and khakis.
Each chief petty officer is a product of many before them, and the tradition has persevered year after year - for more than 130 years - as a testament to their deckplate leadership. Chiefs are responsible for honing, helping and building every young Sailor in their charge.
Congratulations to our newly pinned CPOs! Navy Chief, Navy Pride!
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 08:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939614
|VIRIN:
|241004-N-TE555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110612134
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Chief, Navy Pride! CPO pinning at Camp Blanding, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
