Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast engineer earns NAWCAD Fellow distinction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    Ian Hawkins, a Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) materials engineering supervisor, was recently accepted into the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Fellow Program coordinated by Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s (NAWCAD) during an award ceremony held at NAVAIR headquarters in Pawtuxet River, MD.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 07:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939609
    VIRIN: 240801-N-TE555-1001
    Filename: DOD_110612021
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast engineer earns NAWCAD Fellow distinction, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast engineer earns NAWCAD Fellow distinction

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineering
    navy
    aviation
    fleet readiness center southeast
    nawcad fellow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download