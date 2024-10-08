Ian Hawkins, a Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) materials engineering supervisor, was recently accepted into the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Fellow Program coordinated by Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s (NAWCAD) during an award ceremony held at NAVAIR headquarters in Pawtuxet River, MD.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 07:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939609
|VIRIN:
|240801-N-TE555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110612021
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast engineer earns NAWCAD Fellow distinction, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fleet Readiness Center Southeast engineer earns NAWCAD Fellow distinction
No keywords found.