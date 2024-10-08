Gold Star Mother’s & Family’s Memorial and Ceremony (1080 w/Graphics)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Jeffery Higgins, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke during a ceremony held on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day in honor of their sacrifices, September 27, 2024, at Pulaski Barracks, Germany. The ceremony featured the addition of a bench which memorializes the surviving mothers and families of fallen service members. (Defense Media Activity video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)



The ceremony featured the addition of a bench which memorializes the surviving mothers and families of fallen service members.