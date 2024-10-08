Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Mother’s & Family’s Memorial and Ceremony (1080 w/Graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Col. Jeffery Higgins, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke during a ceremony held on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day in honor of their sacrifices, September 27, 2024, at Pulaski Barracks, Germany. The ceremony featured the addition of a bench which memorializes the surviving mothers and families of fallen service members. (Defense Media Activity video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    The ceremony featured the addition of a bench which memorializes the surviving mothers and families of fallen service members.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 07:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939605
    VIRIN: 240927-A-DV607-5009
    Filename: DOD_110611970
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Gold Star Mother’s & Family’s Memorial and Ceremony (1080 w/Graphics), by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day

