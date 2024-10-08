Col. Jeffery Higgins, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, spoke during a ceremony held on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day in honor of their sacrifices, September 27, 2024, at Pulaski Barracks, Germany. The ceremony featured the addition of a bench which memorializes the surviving mothers and families of fallen service members. (Defense Media Activity video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
The ceremony featured the addition of a bench which memorializes the surviving mothers and families of fallen service members.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 07:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939605
|VIRIN:
|240927-A-DV607-5009
|Filename:
|DOD_110611970
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gold Star Mother’s & Family’s Memorial and Ceremony (1080 w/Graphics), by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.