German-American Friendship Concert (A-Roll)

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted a German-American Friendship Concert on German Unity Day, Oct. 3, at the historic Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Though the concert offered a moment of levity and friendship, it also underscored the role both Germany and the United States play within the larger NATO framework, with both U.S. and German officials calling the concert a tangible example of the decades-long relationship between the American presence in Germany and its host nation. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)



SUBJECT: Col. Jeffrey Higgins, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander