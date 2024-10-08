Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German-American Friendship Concert (1080p w/o graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted a German-American Friendship Concert on German Unity Day, Oct. 3, at the historic Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Though the concert offered a moment of levity and friendship, it also underscored the role both Germany and the United States play within the larger NATO framework, with both U.S. and German officials calling the concert a tangible example of the decades-long relationship between the American presence in Germany and its host nation. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 07:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 939598
    VIRIN: 241003-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_110611849
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, German-American Friendship Concert (1080p w/o graphics), by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Concert
    Kaiserslautern
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    German American Friendship

