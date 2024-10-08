Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota AB Military and Family Readiness Center hosts employment and volunteer fair

    JAPAN

    10.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers 

    AFN Tokyo

    Deven Stone, Military and Family Readiness Center work life specialist, speaks about the Employment and Volunteer Recruiting Fair that she hosted on Yokota Air Base, Oc. 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 01:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 939590
    VIRIN: 241004-F-MQ455-3783
    Filename: DOD_110611756
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota AB Military and Family Readiness Center hosts employment and volunteer fair, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MFRC
    AFNTokyo
    YokotaAB

