Oktoberfest at Dragon Hill Lodge

Staff from the Dragon Hill Lodge hosted their annual Oktoberfest event at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Republic of Korea, September, 27, 2024. The event brought elements of a traditional Oktoberfest celebration to Department of Defense members and dependents. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 02:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939589
|VIRIN:
|240927-F-TX306-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110611743
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
