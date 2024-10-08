Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oktoberfest at Dragon Hill Lodge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Staff from the Dragon Hill Lodge hosted their annual Oktoberfest event at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Republic of Korea, September, 27, 2024. The event brought elements of a traditional Oktoberfest celebration to Department of Defense members and dependents. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 02:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939589
    VIRIN: 240927-F-TX306-1001
    Filename: DOD_110611743
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oktoberfest at Dragon Hill Lodge, by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Oktoberfest
    USAG Yongsan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download