82nd Airborne Division and 20th Engineering Brigade delivered supplies to Swannanoa, North Carolina

U.S. Army soldiers of the 1-325 Airborne Infantry Regiment, Bandit Company, 82nd Airborne Division, and the 264th Clearance Company, 20th Engineering Brigade, deliver supplies to Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army video by CPL William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 06:38
