8th Security Forces Squadron Heavy Weapons Training

U.S Air Force Airmen from the 8th Security Forces Squadron participate in heavy weapons training at the Camp Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Sep. 30th, 2024. During the live fire training, Kunsan Air Base Airmen had hands-on experience with both the M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun and the MK19 grenade launcher, enabling them to meet certification requirements, defend the base, and take the fight North. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).