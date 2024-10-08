Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Security Forces Squadron Heavy Weapons Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S Air Force Airmen from the 8th Security Forces Squadron participate in heavy weapons training at the Camp Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Sep. 30th, 2024. During the live fire training, Kunsan Air Base Airmen had hands-on experience with both the M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun and the MK19 grenade launcher, enabling them to meet certification requirements, defend the base, and take the fight North. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 00:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 939587
    VIRIN: 240930-F-LO539-1001
    Filename: DOD_110611684
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Wolfpack
    USFK
    8SFS

