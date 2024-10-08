Arctic Aloha Forces leap into action for JPMRC 25-01 in Hawaii

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division descend from U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 7, 2024, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-1. Soldiers were airlifted from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to Hawaii by U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrews, comprised of total-force Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)