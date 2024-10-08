Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with HHB, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, help deploy a flood mitigation device to help protect a hospital from flooding in Sanford, Florida, Oct. 8, 2024. The FLARNG positioned Soldiers throughout Florida to engage in prestaging efforts to support mission readiness and civilian needs as they arise. (U.S. Army b-roll by Spc. Terrance Salinas)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 04:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939581
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-VQ653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110611604
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|SANFORD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Helps Prepare for Hurricane Milton, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.