Florida National Guard Helps Prepare for Hurricane Milton

Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with HHB, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, help deploy a flood mitigation device to help protect a hospital from flooding in Sanford, Florida, Oct. 8, 2024. The FLARNG positioned Soldiers throughout Florida to engage in prestaging efforts to support mission readiness and civilian needs as they arise. (U.S. Army b-roll by Spc. Terrance Salinas)