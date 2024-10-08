Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard Helps Prepare for Hurricane Milton

    SANFORD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with HHB, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, help deploy a flood mitigation device to help protect a hospital from flooding in Sanford, Florida, Oct. 8, 2024. The FLARNG positioned Soldiers throughout Florida to engage in prestaging efforts to support mission readiness and civilian needs as they arise. (U.S. Army b-roll by Spc. Terrance Salinas)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 04:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939581
    VIRIN: 241008-A-VQ653-1001
    Filename: DOD_110611604
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: SANFORD, FLORIDA, US

    Milton
    FLARNG
    FLNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There

