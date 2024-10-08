Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Prevention Week 2024 on Camp Zama

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.09.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan installations observed Fire Prevention Week this year from Oct. 6 through 12, holding various events and training opportunities to increase the community's awareness of fire safety.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 00:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939578
    VIRIN: 241009-A-MS361-3119
    Filename: DOD_110611545
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week 2024 on Camp Zama, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Fire Prevention Week
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download