    Republic of Palau's 30th Independence Day

    JAPAN

    09.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    Representatives from 30 countries came together to celebrate the Republic of Palau's 30th Independence Day. The event had live entertainment including live music from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia and dancers from various countries.

