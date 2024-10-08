Representatives from 30 countries came together to celebrate the Republic of Palau's 30th Independence Day. The event had live entertainment including live music from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia and dancers from various countries.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 22:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939575
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-FY105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110611524
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Republic of Palau's 30th Independence Day, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
