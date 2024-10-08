Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 4 people, dog from plane crash near Albert Whitted Airport

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew assisted four people and reportedly a dog after their aircraft went into the water off Albert Whitted Airport, Florida, Oct. 8, 2024. A good Samaritan and St. Peterburg Fire Rescue pulled the people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Rudolph)(U.S. Coast Guard video edit by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
