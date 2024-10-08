Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 4 people, dog from plane crash near Albert Whitted Airport

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew assisted four people and reportedly a dog after their aircraft went into the water off Albert Whitted Airport, Florida, Oct. 8, 2024. A good Samaritan and St. Peterburg Fire Rescue pulled the people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Rudolph)(U.S. Coast Guard video edit by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 21:45
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    SAR
    USCG
    Martin
    HurricaneMilton24

