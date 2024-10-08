Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 4 people, dog from plane crash near Albert Whitted Airport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew assisted four people and reportedly a dog after their aircraft went into the water off Albert Whitted Airport, Florida, Oct. 8, 2024. A good Samaritan and St. Peterburg Fire Rescue pulled the people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Rudolph)(U.S. Coast Guard video edit by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)