161 Engineer Support Company clears debris

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 161 Engineer Support Company (Airborne), 27th Engineer Battalion (Airborne), remove debris from a road in Toecane, North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sergeant Arthur Ruepong)
October 8, 2024
October 8, 2024
|B-Roll
|939571
|241008-A-VS484-1001
|DOD_110611443
|00:02:01
|US
|1
|1
