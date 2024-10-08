Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    161 Engineer Support Company clears debris

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Arthur Ruepong 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 161 Engineer Support Company (Airborne), 27th Engineer Battalion (Airborne), remove debris from a road in Toecane, North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sergeant Arthur Ruepong)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 21:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939571
    VIRIN: 241008-A-VS484-1001
    Filename: DOD_110611443
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US

    Hurricane
    Military Support
    Military Response
    Hurricane Helene
    We got the watch

