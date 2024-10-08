US Coast Guard Communications Command deploys in support of Hurricane Milton response

U.S. Coast Guard Communications Command (COMMCOM) dispatches their Deployable Contingency Communications (DCC) team in response to Hurricane Milton on Oct. 7, 2024, in Chesapeake, Va. COMMCOM's DCC team is prepared to provide critical communications support following the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Justin Repasi)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 21:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939570
|VIRIN:
|241007-G-G0100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110611442
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.