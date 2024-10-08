Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Communications Command deploys in support of Hurricane Milton response

    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Communications Command (COMMCOM) dispatches their Deployable Contingency Communications (DCC) team in response to Hurricane Milton on Oct. 7, 2024, in Chesapeake, Va. COMMCOM's DCC team is prepared to provide critical communications support following the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Justin Repasi)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 21:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939570
    VIRIN: 241007-G-G0100-1001
    Filename: DOD_110611442
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Milton
    COMCOM
    HurricaneMilton24
    HurricaneMilton

