Det. 2, C Co., 3-140th Security and Support Battalion deployment ceremony B-Roll

Family, friends and colleagues attend the deployment ceremony for Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 3-140th Security and Support Battalion, Oct. 7, 2024, as they prepare to depart Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of the federal Southwest Border Mission. The detachment of approximately 20 Alaska Guardsmen and two UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopters from the 207th Aviation Troop Command will deploy for about 12 months to support the U.S Customs and Border Protection security mission.
|10.07.2024
|10.08.2024 21:31
|B-Roll
|939569
|241007-Z-SR689-1001
|DOD_110611437
|00:04:21
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|0
|0
