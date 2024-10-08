Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Det. 2, C Co., 3-140th Security and Support Battalion deployment ceremony B-Roll

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Family, friends and colleagues attend the deployment ceremony for Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 3-140th Security and Support Battalion, Oct. 7, 2024, as they prepare to depart Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of the federal Southwest Border Mission. The detachment of approximately 20 Alaska Guardsmen and two UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopters from the 207th Aviation Troop Command will deploy for about 12 months to support the U.S Customs and Border Protection security mission.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    TAGS

    Deployment Ceremony
    Army Aviation
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Southwest Border Mission
    UH-72 Lakota

