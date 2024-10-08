A Connecticut Army National Guard aircrew delivers supplies to remote and cut-off communities in Western North Carolina aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as part of Hurricane Helene relief efforts, Oct. 7, 2024. National Guard units from 17 states have joined forces to assist in the response and recovery operations. The North Carolina National Guard deploys military capabilities in support of State authorities in order to protect the lives and properties of fellow citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 21:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939563
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-AW306-8844
|Filename:
|DOD_110611377
|Length:
|00:09:17
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CTNG Aircrew Delivers Supplies to Remote Communities in Western NC, by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
