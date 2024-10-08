A North Carolina Army National Guard aircrew surveys damage from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while assisting in relief efforts following Tropical Storm Helene in Western North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. The Guard continues to provide aerial assessments and deliver essential supplies to hard-to-reach areas. The North Carolina National Guard deploys military capabilities in support of State authorities in order to protect the lives and properties of fellow Citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 20:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939562
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-AW306-3289
|Filename:
|DOD_110611356
|Length:
|00:07:20
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, NCNG Aircrew Surveys Damage, Supports Relief Efforts in Western NC, by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.