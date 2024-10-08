Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCNG Aircrew Surveys Damage, Supports Relief Efforts in Western NC

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    A North Carolina Army National Guard aircrew surveys damage from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while assisting in relief efforts following Tropical Storm Helene in Western North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. The Guard continues to provide aerial assessments and deliver essential supplies to hard-to-reach areas. The North Carolina National Guard deploys military capabilities in support of State authorities in order to protect the lives and properties of fellow Citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 20:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939562
    VIRIN: 241004-A-AW306-3289
    Filename: DOD_110611356
    Length: 00:07:20
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    NCNG, NCANG, NationalGuard, Helene24

