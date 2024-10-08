NCNG Aircrew Surveys Damage, Supports Relief Efforts in Western NC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A North Carolina Army National Guard aircrew surveys damage from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while assisting in relief efforts following Tropical Storm Helene in Western North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. The Guard continues to provide aerial assessments and deliver essential supplies to hard-to-reach areas. The North Carolina National Guard deploys military capabilities in support of State authorities in order to protect the lives and properties of fellow Citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)