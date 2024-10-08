Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMET JPMRC 25-01

    WAIALUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Marko, a Cavalry Scout assigned to the Reconnaissance and Strike Co., 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division prepares the Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) for movement during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 (JPMRC), at Dillingham Airfield, Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 7, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 20:50
    Location: WAIALUA, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    readiness
    lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

