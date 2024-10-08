The 320th Special Tactics Squadron (320th STS) is a unit of the United States Air Force Special Operations Command, based at Kadena Air Force Base. The unit operates a Search and Rescue training 06 SEP 2017 late afternoon on Torii Beach, and the Airmen exercise jumping from MH-60S to the ocean.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 19:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939549
|VIRIN:
|170906-A-VF108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110611226
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 320th STS Zodiac Operations 06 SEP 2017, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.