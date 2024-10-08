Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    320th STS Zodiac Operations 06 SEP 2017

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.05.2017

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The 320th Special Tactics Squadron (320th STS) is a unit of the United States Air Force Special Operations Command, based at Kadena Air Force Base. The unit operates a Search and Rescue training 06 SEP 2017 late afternoon on Torii Beach, and the Airmen exercise jumping from MH-60S to the ocean.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 320th STS Zodiac Operations 06 SEP 2017, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Torii Station
    170906

