    Hurricane Milton

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing

    Members from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew through Hurricane Milton, Oct. 8. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly storm missions to provide up-to-date weather data to the National Hurricane Center to help improve weather forecasts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939539
    VIRIN: 241008-F-F3652-1005
    Filename: DOD_110611083
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US

    53rd WRS
    403rd Wing
    WeatherReady
    AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters
    Hurricane Milton

