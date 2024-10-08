Members from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew through Hurricane Milton, Oct. 8. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly storm missions to provide up-to-date weather data to the National Hurricane Center to help improve weather forecasts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 18:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939539
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-F3652-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110611083
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hurricane Milton, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.