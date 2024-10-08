Warrant Officer Training School - Day One

The Air Force Warrant Officer Training School welcomed the first class of candidates at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL. October 8, 2024. The 8-week program is designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge or technical skills who can serve as technical advisors to command leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|10.08.2024
|10.08.2024 17:12
|PSA
|939533
|241008-F-LO387-1001
|DOD_110610930
|00:01:34
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|0
|0
