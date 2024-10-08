Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrant Officer Training School - Day One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Air Force Warrant Officer Training School welcomed the first class of candidates at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL. October 8, 2024. The 8-week program is designed to educate and train candidates with specialized knowledge or technical skills who can serve as technical advisors to command leadership. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 17:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 939533
    VIRIN: 241008-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110610930
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Training School - Day One, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warrant officer
    officer accessions
    Air Force Warrant Officer Training School
    Warrant Officer Training School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download