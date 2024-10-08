Congressional representative Randy Feenstra flys with Iowa ANG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video from this week shows Iowa Congressional Representative Randy flying with the Iowa Air National Guard.



The Iowa Air Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing extended an invitation to Feenstra to showcase the unique mission of the KC-135 unit.



While on board an Iowa ANG KC-135 Stratotanker, the refueling aircraft met F-16 fighter jets from the South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing over Southeast South Dakota.



After offloading fuel to the fighter, the refueling aircraft returned to its home base at the Sioux City, Iowa airport.



As part of his visit to the Iowa ANG unit, Feenstra was led on a tour were he met members of the unit and saw some of the jobs they perform.



Feenstra learned more about the mission and current operations of the Air Guard unit and learned about some future projects at the base.



Feenstra commented on projects like pending ramp and runway expansion and said they are necessary to ensure the longevity of the flying mission in the Iowa Air Guard.



Lower thirds:

Randy Feenstra

U.S. Congressional Representative, Iowa 4th District