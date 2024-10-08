Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional representative Randy Feenstra flys with Iowa ANG

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video from this week shows Iowa Congressional Representative Randy flying with the Iowa Air National Guard.

    The Iowa Air Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing extended an invitation to Feenstra to showcase the unique mission of the KC-135 unit.

    While on board an Iowa ANG KC-135 Stratotanker, the refueling aircraft met F-16 fighter jets from the South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing over Southeast South Dakota.

    After offloading fuel to the fighter, the refueling aircraft returned to its home base at the Sioux City, Iowa airport.

    As part of his visit to the Iowa ANG unit, Feenstra was led on a tour were he met members of the unit and saw some of the jobs they perform.

    Feenstra learned more about the mission and current operations of the Air Guard unit and learned about some future projects at the base.

    Feenstra commented on projects like pending ramp and runway expansion and said they are necessary to ensure the longevity of the flying mission in the Iowa Air Guard.

    Lower thirds:
    Randy Feenstra
    U.S. Congressional Representative, Iowa 4th District

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939532
    VIRIN: 241008-Z-KZ880-1001
    Filename: DOD_110610922
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Hometown: HULL, IOWA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

