    Coast Guard assesses Florida's west coast before Hurricane Milton

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew flies over the Tampa Bay area to assess Florida's west coast prior to the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Oct. 10, 2024. Milton is forecasted to impact the region late Wednesday as a major hurricane while the area still recovers from Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939530
    VIRIN: 241008-G-FL647-1001
    Filename: DOD_110610899
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US

    Miami
    Air Station
    Coast Guard
    Port
    HurricaneMilton24

