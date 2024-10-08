Coast Guard assesses Florida's west coast before Hurricane Milton

Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew flies over the Tampa Bay area to assess Florida's west coast prior to the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Oct. 10, 2024. Milton is forecasted to impact the region late Wednesday as a major hurricane while the area still recovers from Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)
