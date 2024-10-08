Coast Guard assesses Florida's west coast before Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew flies over the Tampa Bay area to assess Florida's west coast prior to the arrival of Hurricane Milton, Oct. 10, 2024. Milton is forecasted to impact the region late Wednesday as a major hurricane while the area still recovers from Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)