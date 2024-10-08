Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the culminating event of the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 27, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits apply the knowledge, discipline and mental fortitude they learned throughout recruit training to earn the title of a United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939527
    VIRIN: 240927-M-vw800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110610876
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Rain
    Fallujah
    Recruits
    Crucible
    ERR

