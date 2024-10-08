U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the culminating event of the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 27, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits apply the knowledge, discipline and mental fortitude they learned throughout recruit training to earn the title of a United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939527
|VIRIN:
|240927-M-vw800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110610876
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alpha Company Crucible, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
