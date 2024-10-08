Alpha Company Crucible

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939527" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the culminating event of the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 27, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour exercise where recruits apply the knowledge, discipline and mental fortitude they learned throughout recruit training to earn the title of a United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)