    Oswego Harbor B-Roll

    OSWEGO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-Roll of completed construction on the breakwaters at Oswego Harbor, Oswego, New York, Oct. 4, 2024. Storms damaged the breakwaters which required new rubble mound, armor stone and concrete cap repairs. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939523
    VIRIN: 241014-A-MC713-3001
    Filename: DOD_110610827
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: OSWEGO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oswego Harbor B-Roll, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Oswego
    Buffalo District

