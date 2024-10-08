Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton Preparation

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Madeline Fortune 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard in St. Petersburg, Florida, clear roads of debris from Hurricane Helene to ensure easier clearing ahead of Hurricane Milton, Oct. 8, 2024. The Florida National Guard prepares for possible missions to include humanitarian assistance, security operations, search and rescue, and more.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939513
    VIRIN: 241008-A-GR748-1740
    PIN: 10
    Filename: DOD_110610686
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton Preparation, by SGT Madeline Fortune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

