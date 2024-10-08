Hurricane Milton Preparation

Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard in St. Petersburg, Florida, clear roads of debris from Hurricane Helene to ensure easier clearing ahead of Hurricane Milton, Oct. 8, 2024. The Florida National Guard prepares for possible missions to include humanitarian assistance, security operations, search and rescue, and more.
