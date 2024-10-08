As Hurricane Milton makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District (USACE), is preparing to respond as needed and providing information on operational adjustments that will take place within the district.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 15:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939505
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-BO243-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110610497
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jacksonville District Braces for affects of Hurricane Milton, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jacksonville District prepares for Hurricane Milton Response
No keywords found.