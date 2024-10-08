Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville District Braces for affects of Hurricane Milton

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    As Hurricane Milton makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District (USACE), is preparing to respond as needed and providing information on operational adjustments that will take place within the district.

