    Best Squad Competition 2024: Patrol Lanes Rope Bridge Portion

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Pfc. Matthew Keegan 

    U.S. Army Soldiers navigate a rope bridge during the patrol lanes portion of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. The annual competition assessed 12 squads across the Army’s major commands on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Matthew Keegan)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939497
    VIRIN: 241007-A-MH031-1248
    Filename: DOD_110610416
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Competition 2024: Patrol Lanes Rope Bridge Portion, by PFC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Patrol lanes
    Rope Bridges
    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW
    #ArmyBestSquad

