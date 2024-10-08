U.S. Army Soldiers navigate a rope bridge during the patrol lanes portion of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. The annual competition assessed 12 squads across the Army’s major commands on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Matthew Keegan)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939497
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-MH031-1248
|Filename:
|DOD_110610416
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad Competition 2024: Patrol Lanes Rope Bridge Portion, by PFC Matthew Keegan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.