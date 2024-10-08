Army Best Squad Competition: M320 Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939489" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers complete M320 weapons range during the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 06, 2024. The annual competition features the Army’s best squads from 12 competing commands and stresses their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hermon Whaley Jr.)