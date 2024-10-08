Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130th MARE Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing

    The 130th Fire and Emergency Services conducts a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, WV, October 5, 2024. Team Charlie West trained alongside its strategic partners of West Virginia International Yeager Airport and Kanawha County Emergency Services during MARE to strengthen partnerships and maintain readiness for any potential emergency. Interviews are with U.S. Air Force (1) Staff Sgt. Nickolas Weeks and (2) Staff Sgt. Calvin Slawson, firefighters assigned to the 130th Fire and Emergency Services. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SrA Kaden Salmons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939488
    VIRIN: 241006-F-KF734-1001
    Filename: DOD_110610289
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th MARE Recap, by SrA Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    130th Airlift Wing
    MARE
    WVANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download