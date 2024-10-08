130th MARE Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 130th Fire and Emergency Services conducts a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, WV, October 5, 2024. Team Charlie West trained alongside its strategic partners of West Virginia International Yeager Airport and Kanawha County Emergency Services during MARE to strengthen partnerships and maintain readiness for any potential emergency. Interviews are with U.S. Air Force (1) Staff Sgt. Nickolas Weeks and (2) Staff Sgt. Calvin Slawson, firefighters assigned to the 130th Fire and Emergency Services. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SrA Kaden Salmons)