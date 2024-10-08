130th MARE Recap

The 130th Fire and Emergency Services conducts a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, WV, October 5, 2024. Team Charlie West trained alongside its strategic partners of West Virginia International Yeager Airport and Kanawha County Emergency Services during MARE to strengthen partnerships and maintain readiness for any potential emergency. Interviews are with U.S. Air Force (1) Staff Sgt. Nickolas Weeks and (2) Staff Sgt. Calvin Slawson, firefighters assigned to the 130th Fire and Emergency Services. (U.S. Air National Guard video by SrA Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939488
|VIRIN:
|241006-F-KF734-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110610289
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
