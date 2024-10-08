TACPs test their skills and grit in the CHAOS competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists participating in the CHAOS Challenge hosted by the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 25-26, 2024. The CHAOS competition is a PACAF-wide event where TACP specialists, representing their respective squadrons, meet to test their physical and mental capabilities ranging from fitness tests and rucks to communications building, marksman trials, and other Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) events. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Hunter Hites. Edited by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)