    TACPs test their skills and grit in the CHAOS competition

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz and Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites

    B-roll of U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists participating in the CHAOS Challenge hosted by the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 25-26, 2024. The CHAOS competition is a PACAF-wide event where TACP specialists, representing their respective squadrons, meet to test their physical and mental capabilities ranging from fitness tests and rucks to communications building, marksman trials, and other Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) events. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Hunter Hites. Edited by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACPs test their skills and grit in the CHAOS competition, by SrA Johnny Diaz and A1C Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    JTAC
    TACP
    ASOS
    JBER
    CHAOS Competition

