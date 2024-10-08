Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition: Call to Fire

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Spc. Hermon Whaley 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers complete Call to Fire exercise during the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 08, 2024. The annual competition features the Army’s best squads from 12 competing commands and stresses their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hermon Whaley Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939486
    VIRIN: 241008-A-VW983-7777
    Filename: DOD_110610262
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Range
    ArmyBestSquad
    Fort Liberty
    BSC2024
    CalltoFire

