The Pulse Ep. 16

The Pulse is a monthly newscast covering stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In this episode we covered the FY-24 Chief Pinning Ceremony, and the 2024 Organizational Day. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 13:52
Category:
|Newscasts
Video ID:
|939483
VIRIN:
|241007-D-EC642-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110610232
Length:
|00:01:38
Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
