U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Instructors exchange knowledge with Argentine marines during pre-environmental training

U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center instructors and Argentine marines exchange knowledge during pre-environmental training at 4th Argentine Naval Infantry Battalion in Ushuaia, Argentina, Sept. 2, 2024. This knowledge exchange strengthens both forces' ability to perform cold-weather mountaineering survival tasks and lays the groundwork for advanced future operations in high-altitude, cold-weather environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samuel Qin)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939473
|VIRIN:
|240903-M-PV411-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110610085
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|USHUAIA, AR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
