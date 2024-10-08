Special Day for Special People B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Last week, we celebrated 45 years of joy and inclusion at our annual Special Day for Special People at West Point Lake! Join Mike Linville, park ranger at West Point Lake, as he discusses the importance of hosting events within the local community. The community came together to create unforgettable memories. We want to thank everyone who supported and participated in making this day special. (U.S. Army video Rydell Tomas Jr)